Good Day NWA: “Space Force” to Stream Starting May 29

Netflix has a new “out of this world” workplace comedy. It stars Steve Carell, who portrays a decorated pilot who has a team of scientists and astronauts. They’ve been given free rein to create a program that gives the U.S. complete control of outer space. John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome & Lisa Kudrow are among the co-stars. The mock militarization of the final frontier debuts on Netflix May 29.

Speaking of space, Tom Cruise’s new movie idea may be a mission impossible and NASA is ready to except. NASA confirmed cruise will make an action movie on the Intentional Space Station. They say the actor will actually be launched into space to stay onboard the ISS. If that pans out, Cruise would be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel. No word on how and when Cruise will travel to the ISS.

Nicholas Cage will play the man portrayed in the hit docuseries “Tiger King.” Variety Magazine says Cage has landed the role of Joe Exotic, in an upcoming scripted TV series. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayham & Madness” became a sensation after Netflix dropped it on March 20. The docuseries centers around Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. He owned more than 200 big cats, including tigers, at his private zoo in Oklahoma. The role will be a TV debut for Cage, who has won a string of accolades for his movies.

Big news for ‘Twilight’ fans this week. The long wait is just about over, a new book is coming soon. The beloved vampire series returns this summer with a new novel “Midnight Sun.” The book revisits the fateful love story of vampire Edward Cullen and human Bella Swan. The book is set to be on store shelves August 4.