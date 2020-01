Now that we’re a couple weeks into the new year, how you’re doing with those new years resolutions?

If hitting the gym made your list and you’re looking for motivation to help you with your fitness goals, we’re joined by Shannon Cook from Spotify with a few tips and trends as well as songs to sweat to.

Watch as we chat about popular workout songs and how music can help you acheive your goals.

For more information on the music streaming service Spotify, click here.