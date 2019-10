A one of a kind event is heading to Springdale that celebrates our diverse community.

Watch as Jamie Connolly and Ami Thakkar join Good Day NWA with details on the Springdale Culture Festival.

Springdale Culture Festival

Saturday, November 2

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Jones Center, Springdale

Free Event

For more information on The House of Songs, click here. For additional details about the Springdale Culture Festival, click here.