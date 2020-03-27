Good Day NWA: Stage Shows & Barbershop Quartets

You may not be able to go out for entertainment, but it’s coming to you at home. Everything from stage shows to a staple of “Main Street USA.” Watch our David Daniel kicking off today’s trending stories in our Hot Topics.

The lights are dim on Broadway after the Coronavirus closed curtains on performances. So on today, World Theatre Day, it might be difficult to find a show to attend. Actors, directors, and production assistants pour their hearts and souls into performances. You can still support the arts through various non-profits or buy tickets for when theatres reopen. After all, the show must go on!

A University of Tennessee online class had a surprise guest to boost their spirits. As John Haas was teaching his communications class, he pointed out that a so-called “Mr. Thompson” logged on late. But, it was none other than former NFL Quarterback and Tennessee Grad Peyton Manning. Manning apologized for his tardiness, and then encouraged students to keep a positive attitude and to use their extra time to help out somebody in need. Manning graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997.

It appears the wildlife in Montana are unaware of the social distancing rules. Deion Broxton, a reporter in Western Montana, was preparing to tape a story at Yellowstone National Park when something caught his eye. It was a herd of bison walking right towards him! You can hear Broxton say “Oh no, I ain’t messing with you!” before he quickly packs up his gear and drives away. He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times. Yellowstone Park Officials responded that Broxton gave the “perfect” example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 35-hundred pounds.