Good Day NWA: Startup Junkie Supports Entrepreneurs & Local Businesses

Local business owners have a one-of-a-kind resource in our community with Startup Junkie. The organization provides workshops and events for innovators and entrepreneurs.

Watch as Morgan Scholz joins Good Day NWA via video with how more information on how Startup Junkie is helping business owners.

Startup Junkie Virtual Events:

May 1: Coffee & Conversation

May 5: Coffee with Conductor

May 5: Secure & Effective Remote Workforce

May 6: Small Business Marketing Series

Additional Resources:

To meet with a consultant and talk about starting, shifting, or growing a business in Northwest Arkansas, click here. To access the same services in Central Arkansas, click here.

To learn more about the Kiva loan program, click here.



To apply for a Kiva loan, contact Martha Londagin at: fayetteville@local.kiva.org or (479) 276-7096

For Startup Junkie events and education opportunities, click here.