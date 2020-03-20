Good Day NWA: Stay at Home Must Haves

There’s never been a better time to talk about wellness and it’s important to have quick, easy and fun activities to help keep kids learning and stimulated over the coming weeks.

Watch as Wellness Expert Jeannine Morris joins us with the scoop on the latest and greatest must-haves for yourself and the whole family right now. You can find these products at Michaels, Reed’s, LG, and Hunt Military Communities.

Jeannine Morris is a multimedia beauty and wellness journalist and influencer known for shar- ing her authentic, encouraging point of view on national TV shows, in national magazines and on her eponymous Web site and social media channels.