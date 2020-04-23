Good Day NWA: Stay Involved with the Arkansas Alumni Association

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Arkansas Alumni Association is making sure its members stay engaged with a unique Lunch & Learn series, and additional events like Virtual Happy Hours.

Watch as Brandy Jackson joins Good Day NWA via Zoom with all the details.

Arkansas Alumni Association

  • Lunch & Learn
  • Thursday, April 23
  • Noon – 1:00 p.m.
  • Speaker: John Register
  • Meeting via Zoom

For more information on this Lunch & Learn event, click here. For additional info about the Arkansas Alumni Association, including how to become a member, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories