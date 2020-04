Performances at TheatreSquared are temporarily on hold due to the novel Coronavirus. But, that doesn’t mean the theatre isn’t providing great content that you can enjoy from home.

Martin Miller joins Good Day NWA by phone with ways you can stay involved. Plus, he highlights how TheatreSquared is giving back to the Northwest Arkansas community.

To watch the “Play On” series, click here. To stay up-to-date with the latest from TheatreSquared, click here.