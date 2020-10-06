Good Day NWA: Step Up for Down Syndrome Week 2020

Ensuring individuals with Down Syndrome reach their full potential at all stages of life, that’s the mission of the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas. The organization has a full week of events planned for you to step up and get involved.

Watch as we’re joined by Lindsay Dover, Danielle Prezely & Liam Meza Jr. with details on all of the events that the Down Syndrome Connection has planned for Step Up for Down Syndrome Week 2020.

Click here for all of the details on how you can support and participate in this week long event.

