Good Day NWA: Streaming Wars Explode At-Home Media

Actor & comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, announced the news on Twitter, saying his father died of natural causes. Jerry Stiller was well known for his roles on the hit TV shows “Seinfeld” and the “King of Queens.” His career, which spanned decades, also included a long list of roles in hit movies including “Zoolander,” in which he worked alongside his son Ben. Las Vegas sensation Roy Horn, half of the famous Siegfried & Roy duo, soul singer Betty Wright, music executive Andre Harrell also recently passing away.

Streaming services are seeing a major increase in subscribers with Disney+ picking up the most new customers. Digital TV research predicts by 2025, total global streaming subscriptions will reach 1.16 billion and Disney+ will reach 202 million subscribers worldwide. The research foresees Netflix will have 258 million subscribers. The company says a major impact of the lock-down has been a rise in streaming service subscriptions.

Self-isolation is not stopping movie stars from getting together for a good cause…at least online. Watch as our David Daniel has that and more in our Hollywood Minute.