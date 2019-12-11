Good Day NWA: Subaru’s Share the Love Event

Breaking News
Subaru’s “Share the Love” Event is happening right now until January 2, 2020.

Watch to find out the details of this unique campaign from Adventure Subaru Marketing Director Mary Fennel. She also tells us how you can give back to “hometown charities” like Apple Seeds and the Fayetteville Public Library.

Plus, we hear from Sarah Du Preez & Sam Palmer from Fayetteville Public Library who fill us in on the ways that the library is currently involved in the community and what the expansion project means for the future.

To learn more about Subaru’s Share the Love, click here. For additional information about the Fayetteville Public Library, click here.

