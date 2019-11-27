Good Day NWA: Subaru’s Share the Love Event

Subaru’s “Share the Love” Event is happening right now until January 2, 2020.

Watch to find out the details of this unique campaign from Adventure Subaru Marketing Director Mary Fennel. She also tells us how you can give back to “hometown charities” like Apple Seeds and the Fayetteville Public Library.

Plus we sit down with Kyra Ramsey, Co-Executive Director of Apple Seeds, in the teaching kitchen at their facility to learn more about this unique non-profit and what your dollars go to support.

To learn more about Subaru’s Share the Love, click here. For additional information about Apple Seeds, click here.