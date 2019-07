What better way to celebrate summer than to spend time outside with the family? A beach day or a beautiful picnic at the park are a treat for many. Making the most of this time outside is important, which is why packing the perfect bag with the day’s essentials and snacks is very important.

Watch as culinary expert Molly Siegler who guides you through packing the perfect summer day bag – with something to please every taste and every age.

For more information, click here.