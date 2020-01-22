Good Day NWA: Super Bowl Weekend Safety with Caddell Reynolds

Next weekend is Super Bowl weekend and for sports fans, one of the most anticipated days of the year is Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a great time to come together at a friend or family member’s home and cheer on your preferred team, while eating wings and drinking beer. But while the day can be a lot of fun, it can also prove extremely dangerous for motorists on the road who are often surrounded by others driving under the influence.

Watch as Ray Schlegel joins Good Day NWA to give tips that you need to be aware of in order to stay safe on Super Bowl weekend.



Is Super Bowl weekend more dangerous than others?



The Super Bowl is also one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and it is estimated that Americans will consume 325 million gallons of beer during the big game. While there is no harm in enjoying yourself during the Super Bowl, the increase in consumption of alcohol and the number of people on the roads also increases the risk of drunk driving accidents.

How Dangerous is Super Bowl Sunday?



The Super Bowl ranks #4 of the top 10 worst days to drive during the year

Drunk driving incidents increase by 22% on game day

For states and regions with their team in the game, the number of drunk driving incidents increases dramatically

Being on the roads on Super Bowl Sunday is more dangerous than normal

What are some tips to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday?

Have a Designated Driver – Make sure to have a sober designated driver before going to the game. Plan this ahead of time.



Use Car Services – A safe car ride is only one click away! Don’t risk your life or the lives of others, just use a car service to make sure you and your friends get home safe.

Take Public Transit – On Super Bowl Sunday, look into using a train, bus or subway to get to your destination.



Pace Yourself – In between drinking alcohol, make sure to alternate and drink water, and make sure to eat to help absorb the alcohol.

Phone a Friend – If you need a ride home and a friend or family member is sober and can pick you up, give them a call.

Report It – If you see a drunk driver on the road, immediately call the police.

To learn more about Caddell Reynolds and the services offered, click here.