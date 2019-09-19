Good Day NWA: Supporting Student Scholarships with the Arkansas Alumni Association

The Arkansas Alumni Association has the perfect way for you to display your Razorback pride and support student scholarships.

Watch as Brandy Cox Jackson joins Good Day NWA with information about how you can get involved as the Razorbacks take on the Spartans at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Hogwild Tailgate

Saturday, September 21

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House

Live Music & Giveaways

Appearances From: Razorback Marching Band & Spirit Squads

For more information on the Arkansas Alumni Association, click here.