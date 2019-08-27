Good Day NWA: Tailgating with Academy Sports + Outdoors

We’re gearing up for Razorback football season.
Shannon Haught from Academy Sports + Outdoors joins Good Day NWA to make sure that you have all the supplies your need for your tailgate to truly pop.
Items Featured on this Segment Include:
- University of Arkansas Nike Zoom Pegasus
- Variety of Apparel
- U of A Canopy Tent
- Arkansas Gametime or Tailgating Chair
- Coleman Roadtrip Propane Grill
- Igloo Island Breeze 48 qt. Cooler
For additional apparel & tailgating items, visit the Academy Sports + Outdors website here.