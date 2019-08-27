Good Day NWA: Tailgating with Academy Sports + Outdoors

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re gearing up for Razorback football season.

Shannon Haught from Academy Sports + Outdoors joins Good Day NWA to make sure that you have all the supplies your need for your tailgate to truly pop.

Items Featured on this Segment Include:

  • University of Arkansas Nike Zoom Pegasus
  • Variety of Apparel
  • U of A Canopy Tent
  • Arkansas Gametime or Tailgating Chair
  • Coleman Roadtrip Propane Grill
  • Igloo Island Breeze 48 qt. Cooler

For additional apparel & tailgating items, visit the Academy Sports + Outdors website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss