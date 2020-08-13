Good Day NWA: “Take Out Girl” Screening at the Bentonville Film Festival

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s the theme in the film “Take Out Girl.” It’s one of the many films you can checkout during this year’s Bentonville Film Festival.

The festival, in its 6th year, is making some changes due to the coronavirus.

Joining Good Day NWA with information on what you can expect from “Take Out Girl” is the film’s co-writer & director Hisonni Johnson.

“Take Out Girl”

Virtual Screening

Through Sunday, August 16

Tickets: $12

For more information on this film and a full list of events happening at the Bentonville Film Festival, click here.