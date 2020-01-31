Good Day NWA: Take Your Football Party to the Next Level

With the big game happening on Sunday, February 2, you might be looking to take your party to the next level.

Watch as Chef Chris Spagna and mixologist Bo Counts join Jason and Jaclyn with a snack and drink pairing that’s perfect for the occasion.

Chef Chris Spagna’s Elote Dip
Bo Counts’ twist on a traditional Michelada

