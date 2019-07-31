Good Day NWA: Taking the “Fast & Furious” Franchise to Space

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” has now brought in more than one billion dollars in box office receipts. It’s the 4th Disney movie this year to cross the billion dollar mark. The others are “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and the remake of “Aladdin.” Several upcoming movies could join the list, including “Toy Story 4” which has already made $920 million. Two other big Disney premiers that could hit a billion dollars this year are “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Space is not off-limits as the backdrop of a future “Fast & Furious” movie. A spinoff of the high-adrenaline franchise titled “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” hits the theaters Friday, August 2. But as far as future movies are concerned, screenwriter Chris Morgan says he’s open to taking the story anywhere, including space. The only condition – he says the storyline has to stay true to its original spirit. According to Morgan, that means the movie has to be super cool, awesome and the audience has to love it.

Katy Perry heard something that wasn’t music to her ears. A California jury decided that Perry’s 2013 song “Dark Horse” copied part of of another song called “Joyful Noise” from Christian Rap Artist Flame. Flame, whose real name is Marcus Gray, says “Dark Horse” took an underlying beat from his song without permission. Lawyers for Perry argued the portion of the song he’s referring to is too common to have a copyright protection. The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled which will determine how much Perry and her co-writers will have to pay in damages.

Fans of the legendary sitcom “Friends” will have a chance to go all in to celebrate as the show marks its 25th anniversary of the comedy’s debut. Warner Brothers is setting up a pop up entertainment experience in Manhattan’s Soho district for about a month starting September 7. Fans will be able to explore the show through a recreated version of the set, props and costumes. It will cost $29.50 to visit with advance ticket reservations required.