Good Day NWA: Tara Reed in Talks to Play Carole Baskin

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Hope you’ve been practicing your bend and snap. We have some legally blonde movie news. Mindy Kaling is reportedly signed on to write the 3rd movie. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Productions is also slated to produce the film and the actress is set to reprise her role as Elle Woods. “Legally Blonde,” released in 2001, follows Witherspoon’s character as she sets her sights on Harvard Law School to win back an ex-boyfriend. The sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” came out in 2003.

It’s the Netflix series millions of people hate to love, “Tiger king: Murder, Mayhem & Madness,” and now… masks. Check out Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue and one of the show’s stars sporting her new line of cat-themed face masks with her now famous tagline, “hey all you cool cats and kittens.” You can get it in black or leopard print. A portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders and big cats. Baskin’s Animal Sanctuary in Tampa has been closed during the pandemic.

Speaking of Carole Baskin… Actress Tara Reid may portray her in a movie adaptation of Tiger King. People reports the “Sharknado” star is in talks with producers to play Baskin. There are multiple adaptations in the works, including an eight-episode scripted show starring Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic.