Good Day NWA: #TastyTuesday Markham & Fitz Chocolate Makers

With Father’s Day right around the corner, we’re bringing you another #TastyTuesday thanks to the folks at Markham & Fitz Chocolate Makers.

Watch as Preston Stewart, Co-Founder and Chief Chocolate Officer mixes up a special chocolate treat. Plus find out how you can treat dear ole Dad to a fun and tasty Father’s Day event.

Join Markham & Fitz Sunday, June 16 for a Chocolate Making Class from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dad’s will make 3 chocolate bars they can take home to share…or not.

Markham & Fitz is located at 801 SE 8th St. Suite 45 in Bentonville. For classes, tours and events, click here.