This week’s #TastyTuesday takes us back to Smitty’s Garage in Rogers.

Watch as Erin Kistler, Area Manager and Dee Green, Assistant Manger treat Jason and Jaclyn’s tastebuds to a few signature items and cocktails.

Smitty’s Garage is conveniently located close to the Walmart Amp. Stop by before of after a show and enjoy food and drinks on the patio. For a full menu and additional locations click here.