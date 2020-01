Brad Compton from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café joins Jason & Jaclyn for this #TastyTuesday segment.

Watch as Brad dishes up some favorites, fresh from the Taziki’s menu. Plus, he discusses healthy alternatives that are new on the menu for 2020.

Taziki’s Locations Throughout NWA

Fayetteville – 95 E. Joyce Blvd.

Bentonville – 1000 SE Walton Blvd.

For more information on Taziki’s, click here.