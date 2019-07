We’re kicking off a new segment on Good Day NWA! Our first #TastyTuesday! We’re joined by Maleeka and Mike from the Slim Chicken’s team with details on treating your mom to a Mother’s Day brunch as well as party platters that are great for special ocassions.

Check out the #WebExtra featuring the new Devil Smoke Sauce. Click here to located the nearest Slim Chicken’s location near you.