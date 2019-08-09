Good Day NWA: Tater, Mater, & Squarsh Perform

Here’s a toe tapping, knee slapping, tear jerking, face grinning good time.

Good Day NWA has a musical performance from none other than the fantastic trio of Justin Leflar, Kevin Watkins, & Andrew Chance. They’re better knows as “Tater, Mater, & Squarsh.” Watch as they perform their original song “Put It On the Heat.”

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh Perform:

Friday, August 9

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Cat House

Eureka Springs

More information about the band and their upcoming gigs can be found by clicking here.