Good Day NWA: Tater, Mater, & Squarsh Perform

Here’s a toe tapping, knee slapping, tear jerking, face grinning good time.
Good Day NWA has a musical performance from none other than the fantastic trio of Justin Leflar, Kevin Watkins, & Andrew Chance. They’re better knows as “Tater, Mater, & Squarsh.” Watch as they perform their original song “Put It On the Heat.”
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh Perform:
- Friday, August 9
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Cat House
- Eureka Springs
More information about the band and their upcoming gigs can be found by clicking here.