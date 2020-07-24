Good Day NWA: Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album “Folklore”

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories in Hot Topics.

First off, we have some movie news for you from our very own Dean Richards, including a directorial debut from Dave Franco, and what’s new on streaming.

Need a little quarantine cheer? Taylor Swift is here to help with a new surprise album release! It’s called “Folklore.” Swift says she wrote and recorded the entire album while in isolation, but admits she had help from some co-writers. The pop superstar announced the release on Twitter. She wrote: “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening but there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen.”

Sticking with some music news, One Direction fans think the 10 year anniversary of the world’s biggest boy band might hint at a possible reunion. It was 10 years ago, that Simon Cowell grouped five singing hopefuls on the X Factor UK to create One Direction. After scoring several top 10 hits, the group split up in 2015. But to mark the anniversary, One Direction’s long dormant Twitter and Instagram feeds have sprung back to life. And Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson & Niall Horan have all openly discussed the likelihood of getting the band back together. All of them are also following Zayn Malik again on social media, which could signal a move in the right direction for a re-boot.