Get ready to ante-up for a good cause. The Teen Action & Support Center is hosting an event where you can go all in.

Watch as Dawn Spragg joins Good Day NWA with the details of their upcoming fundraiser, “All In 2020.”

All In 2020

Saturday, January 25

6:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m.

Embassy Suites – Rogers

Tickets: $75/ $125 Vip

Casino Games & Food

Silent & Live Auction Items

For tickets and information about the event, click here.