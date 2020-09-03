Good Day NWA: “Tenet” Finally Released in Cinemas

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics!

After multiple release delays caused by the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s espionage-meets-time-manipulation-thriller “Tenet” is finally arriving in theaters, and you don’t have to wait long. You can see it starting today. Local theaters are showing the film. The movie stars John David Washington & Robert Pattinson. Washington is a secret agent trying to prevent another world war. The film was initially set to release July 17. Then, it was pushed back twice until August 12th. Warner Brothers eventually had even removed it from the release calendar. Now, the highly anticipated film lands in theaters you can even see it in IMax.

25 years after releasing his smash-hit ‘Gin & Juice’, Snoop Dogg is launching is own brand of gin. He’s calling it ‘Indoggo Gin’ and says he can’t wait for the world to taste what he calls his ‘remix’ on gin. Snoop Dogg is partnering with ‘Trusted Spirits,’ who says the rapper is a ‘gin connoisseur’ who took 2 years to develop the perfect blend. Bottles will first be sold in California later this month. Then, continue across the county early next year.

Some may argue that magician David Blaine walks around with his head in the clouds. This week, his whole body joined in. The famed magician literally floated up in the air strapped to dozens of helium-filled balloons to see how high he could fly. He was able to ascend to 24,500 ft. above the many onlookers on the ground who came to witness the stunt, called “Ascension.” He finally came down to earth by deploying a parachute and landing in the desert. Blaine was monitoring his oxygen levels throughout his flight and was in constant contact with his team of experts on the ground. The FAA was made aware and approved the flight.