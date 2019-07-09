Good Day NWA: Texas Couple Celebrates Wedding Anniversary at Whataburger

Breaking News
A Texas couple celebrating their 62nd Wedding Anniversary at their favorite restaurant…Whataburger. The couple visits their local Whataburger twice a day. When the staff learned their wedding anniversary was coming up , they wanted to do something special for their loyal customers. They had a special table reserved just for them. It was decorated out with balloons, flowers, and a cake.

There’s a new consumer warning involving a Disney toy. Disney is recalling approximately 80,000 “Forky” 11-inch plush toys. The toy, which is based on the “Forky” character in Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” has eyes that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers are urged to take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney retail store or Disney theme park for a full refund.

If you want a quick way to get your social media following up, these “One Has to Go” pictures are the way to do it. The latest one involves pizza, cookies, ice cream, & soda. If you had to choose one to do without, which one would it be? Let us know on social media by clicking here.

