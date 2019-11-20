Good Day NWA: Thanksgiving Travel Tips with Caddell Reynolds

Next week is Thanksgiving, which means the start of the Holiday season. The most traveled holiday period of the year is Thanksgiving weekend. DUI arrests are at their highest between Thanksgiving and the end of New Year’s weekend.

Watch as Ray Schlegel from Caddell Reynolds talk about how the Holidays are a time for spending time with family, food and lots of cheer. He encourages us to not put a damper on your holiday mood by drinking and driving.

For many, the holidays and holiday parties involve alcohol. Be honest with yourself about how you celebrate, and make a plan to get home without getting behind the wheel. Designate a driver, take public transportation or use a ridesharing service to pick you up.

Driving Safety Tips for the Busiest Travel Day of the Year:

Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip.

Be well rested and alert.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive distracted, there will be many people on the road so it is important to stay alert.

If you are traveling far, make frequent stops. During long trips, it is important to rotate drivers. If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest.

Safety Tips for Driving:

Simply not drinking before driving is the best strategy to avoid an accident and a DUI.

But, if you choose to drink during a holiday gathering, make sure to plan ahead for a ride home.

There are many resources out there to help give you a safe ride home. Like Uber, Lyft, and even taxi companies.

Don’t let someone you know get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

When on the roads during the holiday season, be cautious and watch for the erratic movements of drunken drivers.

Immediately report suspected drunk drivers to the police.

Sobering Statistics:

The U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that drunk drivers play a role in a full 40 percent of traffic deaths over the holiday season, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

More highway deaths related to alcohol occur during the holidays than at other times of year

However, experts warn that the “one drink an hour” rule isn’t always reliable and depends on body weight, individual metabolism, hydration level and the amount of food consumed.

