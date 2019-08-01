Good Day NWA: That Donkey Can Bray

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Meghan Markle is keeping busy. The new mom announced in the upcoming September British Vogue that she’s luanching her own clothing line to benefit charity. She is partnering with fashion brand Jigsaw, as well a few designers to develop a line of women’s workwear. Proceeds from sales will benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women who are entering the workforce. For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity. The collection is expected to be released later this year.

Millions of people have now watched a 25-second video of a South Carolina man singing the “Circle of Life” with his donkey. The pasture in Sumter is usually a quiet place, that was until last week when Travis Kinley took out his phone and started recording himself singing t”The Lion King” staple and to his surprise, he wasn’t alone. His donkey Nathan started singing along. He posted the video to facebook and expected to get a few likes and shares. To his surprise, the video went viral. It now has more than 3-million views. When asked what’s next for Nathan, Travis says he’ll have to learn Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and see what he does.