Good Day NWA: The 15th Annual Chilirhea Cookoff

One of the fastest growing charity events in Northwest Arkansas is back again, this time for it’s final year!

Watch as Wendy Teal Farrer joins Jaclyn & Jason with details on this year’s Chilirhea including information on the beneficiaries of the event. Plus, we learn how folks will continue to benefit from the funds long after the Chilirhea is over.

The 15th Annual Chilirhea Cookoff



Saturday, February 8

Noon- 5:00 p.m.

Wash Co. Fairgrounds

Tickets:

Adults $35 Pre-Sale $40 at the Door

Kids 13 & Under Are Free

For tickets and information about the Chilirhea Cookoff, click here.