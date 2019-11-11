Good Day NWA: The 2019 Black Apple Awards

It’s that time of year again where creatives across Northwest Arkansas join to celebrate and recognize the talents of those creating and leading the way in arts, music, media, entertainment, food & beverage and culture.

For the fifth year, The Idle Class Magazine and Bulldozer Health will host the Black Apple Awards. This year’s event is set for Friday, November 15th at 6 P.M., at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville. Event organizers Kody Ford and Julia Trupp stopped by Fox 24 News to share more on what to expect from this year’s event.

VIP tickets are $40 in advance and include two tickets for select drinks and a hand-painted tote bag with lots of swag. General admission tickets are $20 in advance with one ticket for select drinks. All prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. For additional details and to cast a vote for your favorite Arkansas creatives, click here.