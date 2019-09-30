Good Day NWA: The 30th Anniversary of Polo in the Ozarks

Since 1989, Northwest Arkansas has enjoyed the sight of polo ponies thundering across the backdrop of rolling Ozark hills. The 30th Anniversary of Polo in the Ozarks, the event is back again for 2019.

Watch as Serah Jeppsen and John Newman chat with Jason and Jaclyn about this unique event.

Polo in the Ozarks

Saturday, October 5

4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fayetteville

Match Only: $25 Adults / $10 Kids 7-12

Gala: $100 Adult / $150 Vip / $25 Kids

For tickets and information on Polo in the Ozarks, click here. For additional information about Lifestyles, click here.