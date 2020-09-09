Good Day NWA: The BigWigs from Susan G. Komen Ozark Begin Their Campaign

A campaign that engages local corporate and community leaders in the fight against breast cancer is underway.

Watch as Good Day NWA visits with Lauren Marquette from Susan G. Komen Ozark about the BigWig campaign and upcoming events.

The BigWigs campaign started on Wednesday (Sept. 9). During the 4-6 week campaign, each BigWig will raise or give money, which will be used to help fund research to discover more effective treatments, as well as vital patient support to help connect people with services like breast cancer screenings, diagnostics, treatment assistance and so much more.

