Good Day NWA: The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced this year’s Youth of the Year winner. Each year, one exceptional Boys & Girls Club member is selected from some of the nation’s most inspiring teens, exemplifying outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication.

Watch as this year’s winner, Josias Reynoso along with renowned ballet dancer and Boys & Girls Club alum, Misty Copeland joins Good Day NWA to talk about the impact of the Boys & Girls Clubs of American and what’s next for Josias.

Click here to learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their programs.