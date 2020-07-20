Good Day NWA: The Chicks Drop “Gaslighter”

Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics.

Civil rights icon and US Congressman John Lewis died on Friday, July 17. Lewis had been receiving hospice care to treat pancreatic cancer. Lewis won his US House seat in 1986 and served for more than three decades. He played a key role in the civil rights movement, challenging segregation, discrimination, and injustice in the deep south. He’s best known for leading some 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.Lewis was 80 years old.

Also on Friday, July 17, another civil rights leader, Reverend CT Vivian died at the age of 95. He was also a friend and confidant of Dr. King. Reverend CT Vivian was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Former President Barack Obama in 2013.

For the first time ever, the cast of ‘The Parent Trap’ is getting back together. Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid & Elaine Hendrix are joining other cast and crew to share their memories and favorite moments from the 1998 film. It’s to honor the film’s 22nd anniversary. Katie Couric is moderating and releasing the virtual reunion on her Instagram page. It’s all for a good cause, to help raise money for Chef Jose Andres’ ‘world Central Kitchen’ Non-Profit.

“The Chicks” have dropped their first new album since dropping the word “Dixie” from their name. Their highly anticipated record “Gaslighter” is now out. It’s the country music group’s first album in nearly 14 years. The new album has 12 songs that are mostly about Lead singer Natalie Maines’ divorce. It also features the new single, “March, March.” It’s a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.

So, is he or isn’t he? It’s the question of the week. After much back and forth, it now seems that Kanye West is still running for President. Oklahoma officials have confirmed the rapper will be on the state’s general election ballot in November. West tweeted on the 4th of July that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 race. Even though West had already missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot. West told Forbes magazine that he was running under a new party, the Birthday Party. West held a rally over the weekend in South Carolina.