You’re invited to an upcoming party to help hunger relief in our community.

Watch as Laura Brewer & Jessie Wagner join Jason & Jaclyn with details on the Cobblestone Farms Harvest Party.

Harvest Party

Friday, September 20

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Berry Farm

Bentonville

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Cobblestone Farms, click here. For additional details about the Harvest Party and to purchase tickets, click here.