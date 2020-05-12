Good Day NWA: The Covid-19 Housing Market Impact with Rock Mortgage

Almost every industry has been adversely affected by the current pandemic, and the housing market is no different. With businesses shuttered and record numbers of Americans unemployed, homeowners are skipping mortgage payments, realtors are showing fewer houses, and home purchases have been put on hold as people brace for the long term effects of the coronavirus.

But the news isn’t all bad. Here to provide an update on how COVID-19 has affected homeowners and the housing market is Robert Brown, loan officer at Rock Mortgage.

So many of our fellow Americans are experiencing financial hardships right now. What is the biggest impact you’ve seen on homeowners?

First, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the novel coronavirus. With so many out of work or with less income, we’ve seen the aftermath ripple throughout society. The biggest impact I’ve seen on homeowners is the amount that are currently in forbearance – 3.8 million homeowners were in forbearance plans as of April 30. That is 7.3 percent of all mortgages. Truly, unheard of. Forbearance is the temporary postponement of your mortgage payment due to financial hardship. It is important to note that this is not forgiveness. These payments will be due after a certain amount of time. This will create another problem for homeowners down the road because they will need to make a big balloon payment. Sometimes you can work out a payment plan for the amount, but in many cases this payment is due as one big lump sum. And be aware – since forbearance is not a guarantee, it’s important to continue to make your mortgage payments until you hear otherwise.

Have forbearance requests slowed down or leveled off?

We’re tracking the request for forbearance and noticing it came in a big wave in April. April’s big wave was around the first and the 15th of the month – when most mortgages are due and late fees start to incur. The numbers tapered off after the 15th. We are in what could be another surge period for May, and I expect for those numbers to rise again between May 1 and May 15.

What have been the biggest effects of COVID-19 on the home buying market?

The home buying markets in hard hit areas like New York, New Jersey, Allentown, PA, and Milwaukee​, WI have slowed down tremendously. However, home buying and pricing have remained steady in Northwest Arkansas through the first quarter of 2020. In fact, home sales in Benton and Washington counties were up 15 percent in March of 2020 when compared to March 2019. Home prices rose around 9 percent. These are great, strong indicators.

Do you expect the housing market to remain stable in Northwest Arkansas?

I expect for it to remain flat or have a slight decrease in the upcoming months. But nothing drastic like in the hard hit areas. In general, 70 percent of Americans have stable jobs and the job market and economy have been very strong in northwest Arkansas. For these folks, the time is right to buy since rates are so low. Another thing to consider when looking at the strength of the market is that homeowners are not reducing prices on their homes. Realtor.com reported that 76 percent of Realtors working with sellers have not reduced their prices to attract buyers.



With social distancing and many people staying at home, what is the home buying process looking like right now?

The home buying process has largely been an in-person process. Many folks want to see, touch and smell a home before they purchase it, and that isn’t an option when you are following strict social distancing guidelines. Realtors are getting creative with things like Facebook tours or 3D tours so potential buyers can experience the home virtually. Once you’ve decided to purchase a home, much of the home buying process has moved virtually, too. You can now get documents notarized and executed all online, when before, that would have to be in person.

In these truly uncharted waters, it is hard to know exactly what is on the horizon, but if someone is interested in learning more about forbearance, refinancing their home or purchasing a new home during the age of COVID-19, where can they turn?

If you are in need of financial assistance with your mortgage, it is important for you to contact your mortgage servicer first. The telephone number and mailing address of your mortgage servicer should be listed on your monthly mortgage statement.

If you are interested in refinancing your existing mortgage and finding out if you qualify for a mortgage, contact our team at Rock Mortgage. We are here for you and remain committed to supporting the community during this trying time. I encourage you to visit our website www.rockmortgagelending.com​ or call us at 479-321-3355 with any questions about forbearance, refinancing or home buying.

