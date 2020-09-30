Good Day NWA: The Faces Behind the Service at Signature Bank

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 30 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

A drive thru voter registration event is taking place in Rogers on Wednesday, September 30. The League of Women Voters of Benton County want to make sure your voice is heard this election cycle. Until 2:00 p.m. you can register to vote in the 10 Box parking lot. Forms can be filled out from the safety and convenience of your car. If you need to make a name or address change, you can update that information as well. Masks are required for attendees, and remember registrations must be received at the County Clerk's Office by October 5. Click here for the full story.