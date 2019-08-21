Good Day NWA: The First Tee Challenge

We’re looking fore-ward to the weekend and so is The First Tee of NWA. That’s because they have a fun challenge going on.

Watch as Becca Godman and Randy Hurban join Good Day NWA with details on their event and information on the programs that The First Tee offers.

The First Tee Challenge

Saturday, August 24 at 8:30 A.M.

Blessings Golf Club – Fayetteville

Open to 25 Teams (Four Player Teams)

Pairings Party:

Friday, Aug 23 at 6:30 P.M.

For more information about The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, click here.