Good Day NWA: “The Great Passion Play” Set to Air on Easter Sunday

KNWA, FOX24 and KXNW will broadcast The Great Passion Play this Easter weekend on all three stations. The Great Passion Play is an outdoor, live play presented for the past 53 years in Eureka Springs depicting the life, death and resurrection of Christ.

Watch as Actor and Operations Manager Kent Butler joins Good Day NWA to chat about what audiences can expect when they tune in to watch the production.

You will be able to catch a two-hour presentation of a previous play on Easter Sunday, April 12. See below for the air times on all three stations:

Easter Sunday April 12

FOX24 @ 10:00 a.m.

KXNW @ 8:00 p.m.

KNWA @ 11:00 p.m.

For more information on The Great Passion Play click here.