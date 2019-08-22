Good Day NWA: The Honey Dewdrops Perform

Good Day NWA is getting you ready for a weekend of music, food and more at the Fayetteville Roots Festival.

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn visit with Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish, better know as The Honey Dewdrops. They fill us in on their choice of wardrobe, where you can see these “Nudie” suits on display and when you can hear The Honey Dewdroops perform. Plus, they play a Hank Williams classic, “Ramblin’ Man.”

For more information about the Fayetteville Roots Festival, tickets, schedule and more, click here.

