Good Day NWA: The House of Songs Holds 2020 Songwriter Summit

The House of Songs, the international songwriting non-profit, is set to host their first songwriter summit of 2020.

The House of Songs 2020 Songwriter Summit includes Peter More (Texas), Leslie Stevens (California), Kaia Kater (Canada), Dean Owens (Scotland), Jane Ellen Bryant (Texas), Oscar Mukherjee (Denmark) and Aaron Smith (Arkansas).

Watch as Oscar Mukherjee and Aaron Smith premiere a new song, “Home to You.”

The House of Songs: 2020 Songwriter Summit Showcase



Saturday, January 18

Midtown Associates, Springdale

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

$10 Suggested Donation

Tickets and information about the Songwriter Summit Showcase can be found here. For additional information about The House of Songs, click here.