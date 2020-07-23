Good Day NWA: The House of Songs is Connecting Artists

The artists way of life took a bit hit from Covid-19, but one organization stepped up to connect musicians and songwriters.
Watch as Evan Alvarado, NWA Manager from The House of Songs, joins Good Day NWA to tell us how the organization is striving to connect artists and how they have also been working to support frontline medical workers.
