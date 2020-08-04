Good Day NWA: The Internet Can’t Get Enough of “Judgy Roger”

From MC Hammer to a viral cat photo, here’s a look at what’s trending.

Before he was a professional wrestler, he was a football player. Now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson partly owns a football league. He announced that he and his business partner Dany Garcia joined with an investment firm to buy the XFL. The athlete turned actor and his partners purchased the football league for $15 million. Johnson’s former boss WWE’s Vince McMahon originally owned the league. The XFL was supposed to return this year, but COVID-19 squashed those plans.

An Alabama High School Principal, Dr. Quentin Lee, shot a music video to MC Hammer’s 1990 hit, “U Can’t Touch This” and it’s gone viral. Lee is hoping to bring a little humor to the start of the school year with the parody to remind his students about the new restrictions surrounding coronavirus.

The video has now been viewed more than two million times.

Arizona’s most famous cat might have an heir. The state and social media mourned the loss of Grumpy Cat last year. Well there’s a new viral kitty to love. This kitten has such an adorable scowl … Humane Society workers started calling him “Judgy Roger.” Checkout the look of tired superiority makes you know that he’s already formed an opinion of you. Roger has been adopted,

handing down judgment to his new owner, who’s guilty of a good home.