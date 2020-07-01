Good Day NWA: The Lap Around America Tour

This summer, you’re invited to take a journey via social media with 2 best friends as they set off to visit parks across America.

Kicking off on July 4, Luis Vazquez and his German Shepherd (Luna) will visit all 47 National Parks in the lower 48 states and check in at more than 500 Walmart stores in just 100 days. He’ll be sharing his journey along the way, through blog posts, beautiful photography, and live video streams.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Luis and Luna with details on the Lap Around America Tour.

