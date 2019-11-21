Good Day NWA: “The Man in the Trunk” NWA Theatrical Premiere

Fayetteville Film Festival’s Best of Fest winner “The Man in the Trunk” is releasing in limited theaters this November. Filmed locally in Northwest Arkansas in the dead of winter, this thriller follows a winslow resident as he discovers that nothing good ever comes knocking after midnight.

Watch as film producer and casting agent Mark Landon Smith joins Good Day NWA with details on the upcoming Northwest Arkansas Theatrical Premiere of “The Man in the Trunk.”

The Man in the Trunk

Monday, November 25

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

AMC Fiesta Square 12

Fayetteville

Tickets = $10

For tickets and information, click here.