Get ready to “laissez les bon temps rouler!” Watch as we’re joined by Tracie Kivisto & Trisha Waldon with details on The Mardi Craw-Fish Boil & Second Line Parade.

The Mardi Craw-Fish Boil & Second Line Parade

Tuesday, February 25

5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Bentonville

Tickets: $35 Pre-Sale / $40 At The Door

Crawfish Boil

Live Mardi Gras Music

Tickets and information can be found here.