Good Day NWA: The NBA Returns

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics!

3-2-1 blast off! The search for ancient life on Mars continues with the launch of a new rover. NASA has launched its latest rover, “Perseverance.” Embarking on a more than 62.-5 million mile journey to study the geology and climate of the planet to help find signs of ancient microbial life. Scientists are also hoping the rover will test out new technologies to one day send humans to Mars. Perseverance is expected to land on the red planet in February 2021.

After more than 4 months on the sidelines, the NBA season is back! The league resumes its regular season on Thursday, July 30 with all the teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida. There’s about two weeks left of the regular season, leading up to the playoffs. There’s a doubleheader happening on July 30 with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against Utah. Then, Lebron James and the Lakers take on the Clippers.

Netflix is bringing back some favorite shows. They include Girlfriends, Moesha, The Game, Half & Half, One on One, Sister, Sister & The Parkers. The stars of the shows joined together on social media to talk about how excited they are for the shows return. Moesha, staring singer Brandy will stream to Netflix starting August 1.

Speaking of shows, here’s a new one for you. Oprah Winfrey is launching a new program on Apple TV+. It’s called ‘The Oprah Conversation.’ The series will feature conversations and interviews between Oprah and a range of leaders, artists and influencers. The debut-episode features Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X Kendi.